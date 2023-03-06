Calif. Man With History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police

A California man with a recorded history of domestic violence is accused of killing his former partner and another man, according to authorities and multiple news reports.

David Alan Floyd, 59, of Temecula has been charged with first-degree murder, violating a domestic violence court order, and possession of a firearm while being prohibited from doing so due to a restraining order, jail records show.

The remains of two missing people believed to be those of Angel Ponce and Danielle Ricker, both 31, were recovered on March 2 near the area of East Benton Road and Sage Road in Hemet, an unincorporated town, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the discovery came just three days after investigators executed a search warrant at Floyd's home and arrested him in connection with his alleged role in the couple's presumed deaths.

Ponce, of Escondido, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 18, the sheriff's office said. Then five days later, Ricker, of Temecula, was also reported missing. According to the release, both Ponce and Ricker lived together in Temecula and the "evidence suggested they were deceased."

On Feb. 26, the sheriff's office launched an investigation, which resulted in Floyd's arrest.

According to Patch, NBC, and KTLA, court records show Floyd has a history of domestic violence against Ricker, his apparent ex-girlfriend. Floyd pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in exchange for the removal of a charge of battery on a spouse/partner, who was confirmed to be Ricker.

Floyd was also reportedly ordered to not have any contact with Ricker and pay her restitution, Patch reports.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the relationship between Floyd and Ricker, as well as the circumstances surrounding Ricker and Ponce's deaths.

A motive for the alleged violence was not immediately known.

Floyd was being held without bail at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Jail records indicate that his next court appearance will be on March 14. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Investigator Deanne of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.