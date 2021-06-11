"Roberto was a big teddy bear that would lend a helping hand if you needed it," a friend of the deceased victim said

Calif. Man Fatally Shot After Trying to Save Woman From Alleged Kidnapping from Her Ex-Boyfriend

A man from the Los Angeles, Calif. neighborhood of Tunjunga is facing six felony charges ranging from kidnapping to murder.

Shane Rayment was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend Jenny Downes on June 6 from her home. He was also arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Roberto Conjeo Fletes who tried to intervene, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Thursday.

The suspect is facing six felony charges including murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, injuring a girlfriend, first-degree residential burglary with person present and possession of a firearm by a felon, the D.A. revealed.

Rayment allegedly went to Downes' home on Sunday "and struggled with her when Roberto Conjeo Fletes attempted to intervene, prosecutors said," per the D.A.'s office.

The Los Angeles Police Department similarly wrote in a statement, "A male victim attempted to intervene and was fatally shot by the suspect."

"It's especially tragic when a good Samaritan becomes a victim," D.A. Gascón said. "I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. Mr. Fletes will always be remembered for his heroic actions on behalf of another."

A GoFundMe page was set up for the memorial costs of Fletes, who family nicknamed "Clumzy."

"On June 6, 2021 We lost a very important person in our lives. He left behind not just his immediate family but many friends that he loved and respected," the organizer wrote.

They added, "Roberto was a big teddy bear that would lend a helping hand if you needed it. Our family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you have done for him and how you continue to come together in his memory. Roberto will never be forgotten."

Police later caught Rayment, along with his ex-girlfriend in his vehicle, during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Downes was "battered and bruised but alive" when they found her, authorities told ABC 7.

LAPD also told the outlet, her injuries were not life-threatening and she "agreed to seek medical attention on her own should the need arise at a future date."

An investigation is ongoing.