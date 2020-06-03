Calif. Man Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Him Consuming Remains of 90-Year-Old Grandmother

The suspect required physical force to be taken into custody

A man is in custody after allegedly killing and cannibalizing his grandmother, multiple outlets report.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a call about a woman spotted bleeding on the ground with a man standing near her in Richmond, California, according to KGO-TV.

At the scene, officers said they found 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick attempting to eat his 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick, The Mercury News reported. When ordered to stop, Wallick allegedly carried on. Police used a taser on him and were able to handcuff and arrest him after a physical altercation.

Ruby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KNTV.

After being apprehended, Wallick was taken to a nearby hospital to have his health evaluated, KPIX reported. Following his discharge from medical care, he will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mercury News noted that the grandmother's exact cause of death has not been determined. Amid the ongoing investigation, authorities are determining whether drugs may have played a part in Wallick's alleged crime.