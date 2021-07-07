Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Abducting 2-Year-Old Son and Killing Toddler's Mother

A California man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly abducting his 2-year-old son and killing the toddler's biological mother.

Natasha Denise Barlow, 43, was found dead inside a home in Lakeland Village, Calif., on Monday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old Celestine John Stoot Jr., fled the scene after the slaying. He took his and Natasha's son, Celestine Stoot III, with him, and the pair were found in Las Vegas around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Celestine was "unharmed and law enforcement is in the process of reuniting him with his family," the department said in a press release. Stoot "will be booked into the Clark County jail pending his extradition to Riverside County," the department said.

An Amber Alert had been issued Monday, but was deactivated once Stoot and Celestine were found.

Police have not said how Natasha died, but her family told KTLA that she was fatally shot. Lakeisha Barlow said police found her sister's body after she requested a welfare check when she couldn't get in touch with her.

Genique Stanford, Natasha's other sister, said Natasha is a mother of seven.

"She has four young children, from 15 to 2 years old, who need their mom and who now don't have a mom," Stanford told the news station.

Celestine John Stoot Jr. Credit: RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Before Celestine was found, the sisters told KTLA that they were desperate to find their nephew safe.

"If you see my nephew or anything, just call the police. Just say something," Lakeisha pleaded in a video obtained by KTLA before he was found.