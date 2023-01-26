Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study

Lucero Lopez, 10, and her stepfather, Alberto Vicente Lopez, were among those killed, while her mother and brother were hospitalized for their injuries, police confirm to PEOPLE

By
Published on January 26, 2023 11:21 PM
Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Church Van, Leaves 3 Dead Including 10-Year-Old Girl Coming From Bible Study
Photo: ktla 5

A California man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly crashing into a church van in Placentia — killing three people, including a 10-year-old girl, and hospitalizing others on their way home from Bible study — according to a press release from the Placentia Police Department.

Officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Orangethorpe Ave. and Melrose St.; upon arrival, they discovered several people had been ejected from a white van, according to the press release.

The press release states that several other vehicles were involved, with injuries of drivers and passengers ranging from minor to critical. Police Sergeant Joe Connell from the Placentia Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that at least five vehicles total were involved, with the fifth car damaged by debris from the accident.

Placentia Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Finnerty said most of the victims were in the van, per KTLA.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The release from Placentia PD states that an adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene, which Sergeant Connell confirms. He identified the victims as Alberto Vicente Lopez, 36, and Gregoria Ramirez, 65.

According to the release, three adults and two children were hospitalized. Sergeant Connell says 10 people total were injured, and eight were transported to area hospitals for various injuries.

One of the children was a 10-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead upon arriving to the Children's Health of Orange County, Sergeant Connell confirms. He identified the girl as Lucero Lopez, the stepdaughter of Alberto.

The other child hospitalized was Lucero's younger brother.

Lucero's mother — who is seven months pregnant with a baby girl, according to NBC Los Angeles — was taken to the hospital, Sergeant Connell tells PEOPLE. She is expected to survive, per KTLA.

The passengers in the van — which was reportedly driven by their church pastor — were on their way home from a Bible study at the Vida Nueva Church, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Sergeant Connell says the suspect is Mario Armando Paz Jr., who witnesses reported running a red light before hitting the van. However, Sergeant Connell tells PEOPLE that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Paz Jr. was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of a felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, Sergeant Connell tells PEOPLE.

Paz Jr. is set to appear in court Friday. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Anyone with information should call Placentia Police Traffic Division at 714-993-8157 or submit anonymous tips to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or on their website at occrimestoppers.org.

Related Articles
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
Yellow police tape
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana
Mom Went Out to Get Food for 3 Kids, Was Killed by Stray Bullet: 'They Didn't Even Get to Say Goodbye'
Carjacking Victim Who Was Dragged by Own Car During Police Chase Dies
Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles
Mourners gather and lay flowers and gifts at the site of a deadly car crash during an impromptu memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Police in Nebraska said a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all of its young occupants.
6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'
Robert Izelo
California Cousins Who Played High School Baseball Together Are Shot in Parked Car, Killing 1
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=427675959504284&set=a.257826073155941 Merced County Sheriff's Office nrdtopeSos h ttc162uh7i8g657m70l06227l794hh0l31884m9i 8 ilgttc19 · Yesterday evening, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the California Department of Justice, arrested and booked Alberto Salgado into the Merced County Jail. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.
Brother of Suspect in Deaths of Kidnapped Calif. Family Arrested
Diego James Gettler
Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos
Arianna Gannon
Ariz. Man Allegedly Yanked Steering Wheel from Girlfriend During Argument, Causing Crash that Killed Girl, 11
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Palisades Parkway crash
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Flips on New Jersey Highway While Shuttling Factory Workers Home
Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police
Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police
Zacarias family
Victims of Deadly Multi-Vehicle Las Vegas Crash Included Family of 7: 'There Are No Words'
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Man Indicted on Homicide Charges Over Memorial Day Weekend Boat Crash that Killed 5 in Georgia
Kenneth B. Gibbs
2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter — Suspect, Who Was a Resident, Arrested