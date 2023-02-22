Calif. Man, 100, Is Dead After Being Struck by Car in Hit-and-Run: 'Really a Shock'

Tzu-Ta Ko turned 100 in November, just two months before his wife died in January

By
Published on February 22, 2023 07:42 PM
https://www.oaklandca.gov/news/2023/opd-needs-help-locating-vehicle-wanted-in-fatal-hit-and-run OPD Needs Help Locating Vehicle Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Photo: Oakland Police Department

A 100-year-old California man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland on Sunday. Local police are still looking for the driver after the vehicle fled the scene.

On Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department issued a release for the public's help in finding the vehicle. It posted a photo of the car that is "wanted in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of Tzu-Ta Ko, a 100-year-old, Oakland resident."

Tzu-Ta was hit on 19th St. and Harrison St. around 7 a.m. local time on Sunday, police said.

"Upon arrival, officers located the injured victim (adult male) with severe head trauma from the collision. The Oakland Fire Department (OFD) and Falck Ambulance arrived on scene and provided aid to the victim who succumbed to his injuries," said the OPD.

Tzu-Ta's daughter Shirley Ko spoke with KTVU and said of her late father: "We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me."

Tzu-Ta, a retired Taiwanese government official, turned 100 in November, two months before his wife died.

Shirley said that Tzu-Ta enjoyed "walks," adding: "He's pretty healthy. That's why we're very surprised. He walked almost every day."

Speaking about her father's long life, she told the outlet, "Everybody should learn from him. He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."

"Very sad, you know, someone who can live to 100," Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, added. "Being a senior, it's quite sad. Unfortunately, we have seen many pedestrian fatalities involving our seniors."

He added, "At least you should have the courtesy to stop, call the police, call for help. This type of behavior is not acceptable."

The car police are searching for is a tan or white Mini Cooper. They are offering a reward of up to $10,000 "for information leading to an arrest."

According to KTVU, witnesses described the vehicle to police; it was last seen going south on Harrison.

Anyone who believes they've seen the car or has any details are asked to call the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

Authorities aren't sure if drugs or alcohol played a factor, OPD said in its release.

The OPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

