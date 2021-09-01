Calif. High School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

Jason Bissell, 52, is accused of being engaged in "alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct" while he was employed at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks

A California high school teacher was arrested on suspicion of child molestation last week.

Jason Bissell, 52, is accused of being engaged in "alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct" while he was employed at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After police received reports about the alleged conduct, an investigation into the matter prompted the L.A. District Attorneys Office to file multiple felony charges against Bissell, police said.

Authorities did not give further details on the allegations against Bissell, including what charges he is facing.

The L.A. District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bissell has worked at the Catholic secondary school since 2006, according to LAPD. The status of his employment at the school pending the investigation remains unclear.

RELATED VIDEO: Oklahoma Mom Arrested After 12-Year-Old Daughter Gives Birth to 24-Year-Old Man's Child

A spokesperson for Notre Dame High School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE, but told KTLA that the school would not be commenting on the matter, but that administration is cooperating with police.

Currently, Bissell is being held at a Los Angeles County detention center on $710,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in October, jail records show.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.