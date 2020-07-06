Calif. Girl, 13, Went Missing Last Week, and Suspect Is Arrested on Murder, Sex Assault Charges

Patricia "Patty" Alatorre vanished on July 1, and now a 24-year man is charged with murder and sexual assault of a juvenile

A 24-year-old California man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl who vanished last week, say authorities.

On July 1, Patricia “Patty” Alatorre of Bakersfield was reported missing, the Bakersfield Police Department says in a release.

On Monday, Armando Cruz of Inglewood was arrested for his alleged involvement with Alatorre’s disappearance, the department says in the statement.

Cruz was booked into Kern County Jail and charged with murder and sexual assault of a juvenile, the release says.

He is being held on no bail, according to the Kern County Jail website.

On Sunday, detectives located and seized a vehicle that matched the description of a white pick-up truck that was seen in the area at the time of Alatorre's disappearance, say police.

Police have not yet said whether the child's remains have been found.

Alatorre is described as a 5-foot tall, 90-pound Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cruz has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.