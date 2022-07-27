Calif. Father Arrested After 5-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Bathtub Dies: Police

Darwin Reyes, 32, was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his son, Mason, late Monday

The father of a young boy who was found unconscious in a bathtub and later died has been arrested.

Late Monday night, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section arrested Darwin Reyes in connection with the alleged murder of his son, Mason Reyes, a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department issued Tuesday read.

Police were called to Darwin's East Hollywood residence shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, responding to a call about a 5-year-old year old boy who was not breathing.

"Upon the officers' arrival, they observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the residence. Upon entering the bathroom, officers saw the victim in the bathtub unconscious and not breathing. Officers attempted to render aid to the victim and requested paramedics," the news release stated.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported Mason to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section's initial investigation revealed the boy's father was the suspect.

Darwin, 32, was booked at the Metropolitan Jail Division for willful cruelty to a child. His bail was set for $1,000,000. It is unclear whether he has obtained legal representation to comment on his behalf.

The little boy's grandfather, Guadalupe Reyes, who reportedly lives in the same building as Darwin, told NBC Los Angeles that he was not home at the time, and doesn't know what happened.

Guadalupe also told the outlet that Mason was Darwin's child from a previous relationship, and that his girlfriend and two young girls were not home at the time of the boy's death.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section was not immediately returned.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division or Detective Patterson, at (213) 486-0577. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).