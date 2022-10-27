Calif. Father Allegedly Tried to Drown 2-Year-Old Daughter in Pond

A California man was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he allegedly tried to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond.

Timothy Ryan Shipman, 42, was stopped by employees at the Pali Adventures summer camp grounds, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, per KTLA.

The San Bernardino man had apparently lied in order to gain access to the secured area off Highway 18 in Running Springs, which is about five miles southeast of Lake Arrowhead, authorities said.

PEOPLE reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for additional details.

Deputies responded to the incident around noon at the camp, according to the Los Angeles Times, where the man allegedly locked his 5-year-old son in his vehicle and then tried to drown his daughter.

Shipman and both children were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not immediately made clear.

After being discharged by the hospital, the father was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1,000,000 bail, KTLA reported. Authorities obtained evidence "related to the investigation" at Shipman's residence, deputies said per the Times.

Officials at the campgrounds are taking pride that they were able to halt what could have been a tragedy. "We were grateful to learn today that the victim is recovering and in stable condition, and thank the emergency personnel from Running Springs for their swift response yesterday," the statement read.