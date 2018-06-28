Calif. Father Killed in Front of Daughters While Camping Was Shot in the Head: Coroner

The California father shot in front of his two young daughters while on a camping trip died from a gunshot to the head, PEOPLE confirms.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner tells PEOPLE Tristan Beaudette passed away from a single shot to the head.

Beaudette, who was a 35-year-old scientist, had taken his daughters, aged 2 and 4, camping overnight with him in California’s popular Malibu Creek State Park outside of Los Angeles so his wife Erica could study for an exam at home.

“I don’t believe there was multiple gunshots,” says Winter. Beaudette was pronounced at 5:21 a.m. Winter said his autopsy has not been completed but that a full report would be available once transcribed.

Beaudette was killed in front of the girls, who were not physically injured.

A GoFundMe created for Beaudette has raised over $133,000. In an update on Monday, a relative of the family said, “Erica and our entire family are overwhelmed by all the generosity and kind words. Details on a memorial service celebrating his life will be forthcoming.”

“The Sherriffs are still searching for a suspect and motive,” it continued. “If you or anyone you know might have any information, please contact the LA County Sherriff at 323-890-5500.”

Investigations continue, so far no assailant or motive has been identified.

“We are working this as a homicide at this point,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We are gathering evidence. … It will take some time.”