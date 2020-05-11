Calif. Dad Accused of Stabbing Pregnant Woman, Throwing Daughter, 1, off Cliff Is a Sex Offender

A California father has been charged with murder for allegedly throwing his baby daughter off a cliff after he allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife.

Adam Slater, 49, faces a second-degree murder charge for the Wednesday morning death of his 1-year-old daughter Madalyn, according to Riverside County Jail records.

Slater also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. He remains behind bars in Riverside County Jail on $1 million bail.

Wednesday morning's gruesome series of events started around 8:30 a.m. when Slater met with a woman in the Southwest Community Church parking lot, according to a sheriff's press release. The woman was not identified by police, but according to a GoFundMe page that the woman was Slater's wife, Ashley Grome, 23.

Slater allegedly beat and stabbed his wife before fleeing the scene with their daughter, Madalyn. Witnesses called police, who tracked Slater to a highway crash site involving his vehicle.

At the crash site, as witnesses rushed to help, Slater allegedly ran to the other side of the car and stabbed a male bystander who had been trying to help remove Madalyn from the overturned car.

He then allegedly took the baby and proceeded to "throw her over a steep cliff into a ravine," according to multiple witnesses, the sheriff's office said. He then headed down into the canyon on foot.

Slater was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Madalyn was pronounced dead at the scene. Ashley Grome was transported to a hospital and released Thursday, according to the Desert Sun.

Grome, who is currently 6 months pregnant, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses for Madalyn.

"My daughter was the absolute love of my life and she meant everything and more to me," she wrote. "Everything I did and everything I will do for the rest of my life is for her. She was beautiful and her smile was contagious, even after a bad day, she always cheered me up. She was taken from this world way too soon."

This is not the first time Slater has allegedly harmed a child. According to public records, Slater is a registered sex offender after being convicted in 1995 for “penetration of a victim with a foreign object by force.” He spent about two years in state prison before being released in 1997.

Authorities are calling Wednesday's events a "domestic violence incident," according to the press release. Slater is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Sun. Attorney and plea information was not available.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.