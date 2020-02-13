Calif. Boy, 4, with 'Big Smile' Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run Before Driver Turns Himself In

Image zoom Heitor Carreiro Go Fund Me

After striking a California boy with his car early Friday evening, leaving the child with injuries that would eventually kill him, a 26-year-old man turned himself in Sunday, surrendering to authorities in Richmond.

Prosecutors have until the end of the day to file criminal charges against Terrell O. Richardson, who is being held only on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Richardson’s bail was set at $50,000, PEOPLE confirms.

He showed up at the Richmond police station on Sunday evening, admitting he was the driver who hit Heitor Carreiro before speeding off.

According to online records, Heitor was struck as Richardson’s blue Ford Explorer rounded the corner outside his family’s home.

Heitor and his family were exiting their car at the time, after going on a grocery run.

A GoFundMe page created for Heitor’s family to raise funds for his funeral describes the boy as “an energetic kid, always with a big smile.”

The page adds “that his parents and sister had to witness his incident and death.”

When he turned himself in, Richardson also turned his vehicle over to investigators.

Through a translator, KGO-TV spoke to Heitor’s mother, Jaiane.

“He didn’t help, he ran away,” she told the station. “I saw my son on the floor.”

“You took an innocent life,” she continued. “If you stopped to help, he could be with me now, alive.”