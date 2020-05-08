Calif. Banker Expecting His 4th Child Is Allegedly Killed by Neighbor Accused of Terrorizing Him

A California banker expecting his fourth child was fatally shot allegedly by a neighbor who had been accused of terrorizing his family.

On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Jamal Thomas, 43, in the death of 44-year-old Miles Armstead, a wealth management banker at Fremont Bank, who was shot multiple times in front of his former Oakland home last Friday afternoon.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Armstead’s family had moved out of the home because of Thomas, a former neighbor who had been previously evicted from his home. But Armstead, who was remodeling his former home to prepare it to sell, came back occasionally to work on the house.

Thomas is also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The first incident occurred on March 28 when Thomas allegedly threw a large rock through a house window after Armstead’s pregnant wife made eye contact with him. The rock left a baseball-size hole in the window. According to an Oakland Police probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE, Armstead’s wife, who cut her hand on the shattered glass, believed Thomas “intended to hurt her and her unborn child.”

Thomas is also accused of throwing a brick through their window on April 6, allegedly nearly hitting Armstead in the head. The brick damaged the window and Armstead’s laptop.

In February, Thomas was arrested after he allegedly threatened to burn Armstead's house down. According to a police probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE, Armstead told police on Feb. 26 that Thomas had broken his windows in the past and was a “chronic nuisance in the neighborhood” and “believes [Thomas’] threats to be credible due to his past behavior.”

Thomas was charged with making criminal threats but was released after pleading not guilty on Feb. 28, the Mercury News reports.

“The District Attorney’s Office argued against his release, objecting to the court’s ruling that allowed him to be freed on his own recognizance," Alameda County DA spokesperson Teresa Drenick tells PEOPLE.

Thomas was arrested at an Oakland hotel last Friday, eight hours after the fatal shooting. The motive is unclear.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned May 8.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up, one for his pregnant wife and another for his children from a previous marriage.