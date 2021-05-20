Calif. 6th Grade Teacher Suspected of Possessing Child Pornography Arrested at Elementary School

“He was not arrested in front of students, but he was arrested during the school session,” an Anaheim Police Department rep tells PEOPLE

A 6th grade teacher was arrested at the elementary school where he works Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Joseph William Page was taken into custody "while he was at work at Guinn Elementary School in Anaheim" by the Anaheim police department, officials said in a press release.

"Page is suspected of possession of child pornography and was identified during an on-line investigation," officials said.

Page, 39, is being held on a $25,000 bond. It is unclear if he has obtained legal representation or if he has yet entered a plea.

An Anaheim police department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Page "was not arrested in front of students, but he was arrested during the school session."

The spokesperson tells PEOPLE that an investigation into Page's alleged activity began on May 6.

Detectives are not commenting on the amount or nature of the suspected child pornography images, the press release said.

It's unclear if any of Page's students are victim to the alleged charges.

"We have not identified any victims or identified any information that he's been in contact with the victims, but it's something that we're exploring," the department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Page has been placed on paid administrative leave, Anaheim Elementary School District Director of School Safety and Operations, Tracey Golden, tells PEOPLE.

Officials are asking the public to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1697 if they have any information or know of any potential victims.