Police Find 3 'Severely Decomposing Bodies' in California Home During Welfare Check

Officials believe the three bodies had been inside the Irvine home for 12 to 16 months, according to The Orange County Register

Police have discovered "three severely decomposing bodies" inside a California home, leading to questions of a possible murder-suicide.

The Irvine Police Department came upon the bodies inside a home at 58 Riverboat in Irvine at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday while conducting a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release obtained by NBC Los Angeles and KTLA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Canadian authorities contacted the IPD to conduct the welfare check after relatives of the home's residents — a father, mother and adult son — had not heard from the trio in over a year, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Officials believe the three bodies had been there for 12 to 16 months, according to The Orange County Register.

The Irvine Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police Find 3 Decomposing Bodies Inside California Home

Authorities said in Wednesday's release that there were "some indications this was a domestic-related incident" and are looking into the matter as a possible murder-suicide, per reports.

Lt. Bill Bingham told ABC7 that the bodies are so decomposed that identification is proving difficult

Police Find 3 Decomposing Bodies Inside California Home

Officers located a gun inside the residence, according to the Register and NBC Los Angeles.

Police said the father of the family living at the home was in his 60s, the mother was in her 50s and the son was in his 30s, the Register reported.

Officials are also trying to determine how the deaths seemingly went unnoticed for so long. The home where the victims were found is located inside a gated community in Orchard Hills, according to the Register.

As Bingham noted to ABC7, a Homeowners' Association is "responsible for at least some of the lawn care and maintenance for the front of the homes" in the community.

"So, looking at the home at a glance, it's not immediately apparent that somebody hasn't been in and out of the home for maybe up to a year," he said.