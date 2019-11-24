California Boys, Ages 11 and 14, Fatally Shot in Elementary School Parking Lot

Image zoom Getty

Two boys were shot and killed Saturday morning while sitting in a van outside a Northern California elementary school, Union Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said that they received 911 calls of reported gunfire in the area of Sherman Drive and Colgate Drive at 1:26 a.m. Once police arrived, they found the victims, ages 11 and 14, with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was pronounced deceased while en route to a local trauma center.

Police have not released the names of either victim and no suspects are in custody.

John Thompson, the superintendent of New Haven Unified School District, said in a statement that one of the victims was a student in the district while the other was a former New Haven Unified student.

“We will have support for our students and staff at the sites where these students attended when school resumes after the Thanksgiving break,” Thompson said. “We also work closely with the Union City Police Department to ensure that our schools are as safe as they can be.”

Union City Police Lt. Steve Mendez told the East Bay Times that there were no signs of a connection between the shooting and the school where it took place.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (510) 675-5207 or reach out to investigators via email at tips@unioncity.org.