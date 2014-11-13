NYPD confirms to PEOPLE that the celebrity chef was taken into custody Thursday morning

Buddy Valastro of Cake Boss Arrested for DWI in New York City

Buddy Valastro, the star of TLC’s Cake Boss, was arrested in Manhattan for driving while intoxicated early Thursday, authorities confirm to PEOPLE.

He was stopped shortly after 1 a.m. when New York City police officers spotted his yellow Corvette swerving on 10th Avenue in lower Manhattan, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He was noticeably unsteady on his feet, bloodshot watery eyes,” a New York City Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Valastro was booked on suspicion of DWI and remained in custody as of late Thursday morning.

The celebrity chef and father of four, 37, serves as head baker at Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey. The Cake Boss series premiered in 2009 and follows the operations of Valastro’s family business.

The series gave rise to other reality and cooking show spin-offs starring Valastro, including Next Great Baker.

• Reporting by JANINE RAYFORD RUBENSTEIN

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!