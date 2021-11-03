Jenner, who was formerly married to the murder victim's best friend, made the allegation on an episode of the Australian TV show Big Brother VIP

O.J. Simpson Told Nicole Brown Simpson, 'I'll Kill You and Get Away with It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says

Caitlyn Jenner alleges O.J. Simpson threatened to murder his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson, saying he believes Simpson "got away" with murder.

Jenner made the allegations against the acquitted murder suspect on a broadcast of the Australian TV show Big Brother VIP.

"Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson,'" according to an excerpt of the broadcast posted to YouTube.

nicole-brown O.J. Simpson pictured with his late ex-wife Nicole Brown | Credit: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

Kris had been close with both Simpson and Brown, and stood by the Simpson children after Brown's death, giving Jenner an extraordinarily intimate view of the events before and after Simpson's trial.

During a roundtable conversation on the Australian TV show, another cast member tells Jenner that he'd recently watched a depiction of the trial. "Was that a pretty hard time?" Jenner is asked.

"It was an extraordinarily difficult time," Jenner answers. "Nicole was Kris' best friend. Had been for a long time."

"I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder," Jenner continues. "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.' And Nicole relayed that on to Kris at one point, and unfortunately she was right."

Image Kris Jenner, left, and Nicole Brown Simpson

"We were at the courthouse. We're watching what's going on in the other room, and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should have listened to Nicole. She was right right from the beginning.'"

Although he was acquitted of the double-murders in 1995, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims' families.