Cable Installer Accused of Murdering Texas Grandmother Who Didn’t Show up For Christmas Party

A Texas grandmother was murdered in her home last week and police have arrested her cable installer as the suspect.

Roy James Holden Jr., 43, was taken into custody Friday, charged with capital murder in the death of 83-year-old Betty Thomas. Thomas was found dead around 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 in her Las Colinas home after she didn’t show up for a Christmas party, KXAS reports.

She was stabbed multiple times, Irving Police Department spokesman Robert Reeves said.

“This is going to be very tough on that family to have Christmas without Mrs. Thomas,” Reeves told KXAS.

According to KXAS, her wallet was missing and blood was found in her purse.

The motive for the killing is unclear, police said.

Police zeroed in on Holden Jr., a Spectrum cable employee, after Thomas’ home surveillance Ring doorbell camera allegedly caught him entering her home at about 4 p.m., about two hours before she was found dead, KXAS reports. He was wearing the same clothes after the killing when he allegedly used her debit card, the station reports.

Roy James Holden Jr.

Police said Holden knew Thomas from his work at the cable company.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly … to piece together what had occurred. We do know that the suspect works for a utilities service provider and that is how he knew Ms. Thomas,” Reeves said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Holden, Jr. was off duty at the time of the killing and was later fired by Spectrum, KTVT reports.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends,” Spectrum said in a statement to WFAA. “We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation.”

Holden remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney.