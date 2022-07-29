Cable Company Employee Robbed, Killed Elderly Texas Woman After Service Call. Now Company Must Pay $7 Billion

A Dallas County jury awarded $7 billion to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother who was stabbed to death by a former employee of a cable company on Tuesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported .

Last month, a jury found Charter Communications — which operates Spectrum — liable for the death of Betty Thomas and awarded $375 million in compensatory damages, which Spectrum is responsible for paying 90 percent, the paper reported.

"This was a shocking breach of faith by a company that sends workers inside millions of homes every year," said the family's attorney Chris Hamilton in a statement obtained by the paper. "The jury in this case was thoughtful and attentive to the evidence. This verdict justly reflects the extensive evidence regarding the nature of the harm caused by Charter Spectrum's gross negligence and reckless misconduct.