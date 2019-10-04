Ca. Mom Arrested in Death of Toddler Allegedly Left in Car With Heat On as She Drank With Friend

Image zoom June Love Agosto GoFundMe

Police have arrested the 34-year-old mother of a 2-year-old California girl who died late last month after being covered in a blanket and left for hours in a car with the heat turned up.

June Love Agosto was left alone in her mother’s car, with the windows rolled up, for five hours.

Authorities state the toddler died on Sept. 23 after being found unconscious in a vehicle that was parked in West Carson, California. She was rushed to a hospital, where efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Lacey Mazzarella, June’s mother, was taken into custody Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder. Mazzarella is being held on $1 million bail, although formal charges have not been filed yet.

Prosecutors are expected to present the charges as well as their case before a judge Friday morning.

Mazzarella, who resides in Rancho Palos Verdes, allegedly told police that, at around 11 p.m. on September 21, she left June buckled into her car set, with a blanket over her legs, and the heat on, according to a police report.

She allegedly told police she’d been drinking with a friend in a vehicle parked next to hers. Mazzarella eventually said she fell asleep in the friend’s car, the report alleges.

RELATED: Calif. Girl, 2, Dies in Hot Car While Mom Allegedly Drank With Friend Nearby and Fell Asleep

According to police, Mazzarella said she woke up nearly five hours later. She opened the car door and noticed vomit on June’s clothing. June also sustained burns to her face, chest and arms.

Police allege that she removed June from the vehicle, placed her on the lawn, and sprayed her with a hose to try to cool her off.

The police report says EMTs noted the toddler’s body temperature at the scene was 107.5 degrees.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

An official cause of death is still pending.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for June’s funeral.