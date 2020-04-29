Ca. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Wife in Front of 9-Year-Old Daughter

A California mother is dead after her husband allegedly fatally shot her in their home in front of their 9-year-old daughter.

Jeffery Olson, 33, remains behind bars on a $1 million bond in Madera County jail for murder charges after he allegedly confessed to shooting his wife while their two young children were home.

On April 16, Madera police responded to a requested welfare check on Olson and his family, according to a statement released by police. Upon arrival, officers found Olson standing in his front yard waiting for police, holding his three-week-old daughter, the Madera Tribune reports.

Inside, officers found Olson’s wife Maigan Olson, 35, dead of gunshot wounds.

Neighbors claimed Olson shot Maigan in front of the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, who then ran next door for help, KESN reports.

During a police interview, Olson allegedly confessed. Madera Chief of Police Dino Lawson said the couple may have gotten into an argument, the Tribune reports. In their statement, police claimed Maigan’s death was a result of domestic violence.

There had been no previous calls or reports of domestic violence from the couple, KESN and the Tribune report. Investigators also found no signs of Olson using drugs or alcohol on the scene.

“That’s what makes this so tragic and bizarre,” Lawson said.

In their statement, police encouraged anyone concerned about a domestic violence situation to speak out, even amidst the current coronavirus pandemic: “We continue to ask for prayers for those affected by this tragic incident. We’d also like to ask for witnesses of domestic violence to report those crimes to the Madera Police Department. Domestic violence can be an insidious crime that often goes unreported for years.”

Attorney information for Olson was not immediately available Wednesday. The couple’s children have been placed with extended family.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.