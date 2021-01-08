Los Angeles police are searching for Herbert Nixon Flores, who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Karen Ruiz, 35

Ca. Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend on Surveillance Camera in Front of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend in front of their three-year-old daughter.

The shocking attack was caught on surveillance tape.

The tape, which was released by the Los Angeles Police Department, shows Karen Ruiz, 35, getting out of a car screaming as her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, 46-year-old Herbert Nixon Flores, pulls up behind her.

Flores is seen chasing her up a driveway and then firing at her multiple times with a semi-automatic handgun before he runs back to his car and drives off.

Ruiz’s daughter, who is sitting in the nearby car, can be heard crying.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 9000 block of Bartee Avenue in Pacoima on Jan. 6 at 9:35 a.m.

According to NBC4, Ruiz was dropping her daughter off at her babysitter’s home when the shooting happened.

The couple had recently split and Flores had a restraining order against him.

Image zoom Karen Ruiz is seen on surveillance tape | Credit: LAPD

“The relationship was violent,” LAPD Detective Sharon Kim told KTLA. "She had several reports made against him over the years and most recently she took out a restraining order against him due to some violent acts he committed against her."

Flores is described as a 6'1" Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 220 pounds.

Police said Flores is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, the public is urged not to confront him but instead to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with further information about the shooting or Flores' whereabouts is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Sharon Kim at 818-374-9550.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).