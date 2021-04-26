April Is Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Here's How Bystanders Can Stop Harassment in Its Tracks

"It's not about there being one right way," Hollaback! co-founder Emily May tells PEOPLE, stressing the "Five D's" to combat harassment: distract, delegate, delay, direct, document

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about sexual assault and educate people on how to prevent sexual violence.

As part of that effort, PEOPLE spoke with Emily May, co-founder of Hollaback!, a grassroots organization working to end harassment and violence in all forms, about what bystanders can do to intervene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since 2005, Hollaback! has been striving to change the culture that has enabled harassment. The organization aims to empower people to take action — and to share stories and knowledge through trainings, support groups and local chapters around the world.

Last year, Hollaback! joined forces with L'Oréal Paris with a goal of training one million people worldwide in bystander intervention before the end of 2021.

May tells PEOPLE the organization has been using a system they created called the "Five D's": distract, delegate, delay, direct, document. According to May, each method is a "superpower" anyone can wield to stop harassment in its tracks. (To learn more about the organization or to sign up for a training, visit ihollaback.org.)

"I think all of us have this feeling of never being enough, never doing enough," May tells PEOPLE. "And you know, that's not helpful. Ultimately, we just need to do something small, and those small things that may not even be noticed by anyone else are the things that we see make a real difference in the lives of people who are harassed."

The "distract" method relies on drawing attention away from the target: This can be done simply by asking the target a question or striking up a conversation.

"Anything, from 'Excuse me, do you know where the nearest subway station is?' to 'Do I know you from somewhere?'" May says. "I think the one that most people gravitate towards is distract because there's just so much creativity in that."

In the "delegate" method, bystanders are encouraged to seek help from an authority figure, like a store manager, teacher, bus driver or security guard. Someone might be in a better position to intervene, says May.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Delay" encourages bystanders to check in on the target after the incident, even if they're unable to help when it's happening. Research from Cornell University shared with Hollaback! has shown that a small action as little as a knowing glance can reduce trauma.

May says a knowing look, or asking, "Are you okay?" can have a major positive impact.

"And that just resonates with me because I've experienced that knowing glance," May says. "And it does, it makes all the difference and it is so small. It is such a small action that somebody can take, but it makes all the difference."

While most would think a good bystander has to do all of the five, May stresses that people should only intervene if they feel safe and that many times, using just one of the "Five D's" is sufficient.

"It's not about there being one right way," May says. "It's about doing what makes you most comfortable. Showing up and doing it."

On working with L'Oreal, May says, "It's so amazing to watch ... this training be scaled all around the world. And for folks everywhere, from Spain to Argentina to Saudi Arabia, to hear about the five D's of bystander intervention."

To learn more about Hollaback!, their local chapters or to sign up for a training, visit ihollaback.org.