Uncle of Twins and Sister Killed In Bus Stop Crash Mourns 'Beautiful Kids Taken for No Reason'

Tuesday’s fatal crash that killed three Indiana siblings has left their family reeling from the tragedy.

Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle were hit by a truck as they crossed the road to board a school bus. The driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury, PEOPLE confirms.

The childrens’ father is inconsolable, his brother tells WNDU. “He didn’t lose one kid, he lost all of his kids,” said the victims’ uncle, Elgin Ingle. “What do you tell your little brother, how do you tell your little brother it’s going to get better? You can’t.”

Elgin Ingle also believes the setup of the school bus stop contributed to the tragedy.

“This school has been warned, this has been an issue, we have said this before,” he told WNDU. “They’ve made complaints, other parents. It’s not safe to walk a child across a highway, especially at that time because everyone’s going to work at that time.”

In an interview with WRTV, Elgin Ingle said, “They were beautiful kids taken for no reason.”

He added, “My two nephews and my niece were taken from me because somebody didn’t pay attention.”

The father rushed to the scene and identified the victims as his children.

“The father confirmed that the three were his children,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum told reporters at the scene as seen in a video obtained by the South Bend Tribune. “I just can’t imagine that pain. I haven’t seen troopers cry in a long time, but I saw that today.”

A fourth child, an 11-year-old boy, was also struck. He was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital in a medical helicopter and remains in critical condition. “He has multiple broken bones. My last report was that he was conscious so that’s a good thing,” according to Slocum. The boy was not related to the children who were killed.

According to court records, Alyssa Shepherd was taken to the Fulton County Jail, and released Tuesday night on a $15,000 surety bond. Court records do not reflect whether Shepherd has retained an attorney. She did immediately return PEOPLE’s messages for comment.

A GoFundMe page, with a $100,000 goal, was created to benefit the Ingle family.