Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted on Murder, Terrorism, Hate Crime and Other Charges
The individual accused of killing 10 Black people and injuring three others during a shooting at a grocery store in New York has been indicted by a grand jury.
On Wednesday, Payton Gendron was indicted on 25 counts, including murder, domestic terrorism, hate crimes and other charges, the New York Times reported.
The indictment includes one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder as a hate crime, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to The Washington Post.
The gunman, 18, is set to be arraigned on the indictment on Thursday afternoon, where he is expected to enter a plea, per ABC News. He has previously pleaded not guilty in previous court appearances, the Times said.
A representative for the Erie County District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE that they "cannot comment on the charges until after the arraignment has occurred."
Attorney Daniel Dubois, who the Post reported is representing the shooter, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Officials previously described the shooting as a racially motivated attack that targeted Black people. It took place at a Tops Friendly Markets in an area that they have said is a predominantly Black neighborhood.
The gunman exited his car and shot four people in the store's parking lot, three of them fatally, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said previously. He then went inside the store and shot more people.
A security guard at the store, a former police officer named Aaron Salter, Jr., engaged the gunman, but the shooter was protected by his tactical gear, Gramaglia said. The gunman then fired at the security guard, killing him.
Buffalo police who responded to the scene engaged the suspect, who eventually put a gun to his own neck before officers convinced him to drop the weapon, Gramaglia said. At that point, the suspect was taken into custody.
At a prior press conference, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, "It was, straight up, a racially motivated hate crime." He added: "This person was pure evil."