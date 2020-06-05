2 Buffalo Police Officers Suspended After Pushing 75-Year-Old Man to Ground During Protests

The city's mayor said the victim is in "stable but serious condition" after the caught-on-camera altercation

Two police officers have been suspended after video captured the moment in which a 75-year-old man was pushed to the ground during protests.

In Buffalo, New York, on Thursday night, a group of law enforcement officers was clearing an area when they encounter an elderly man. "Push him back," someone shouts repeatedly in footage from WBFO.

One officer pushes the man with his arm as another uses his baton, forcing the man backward as he stumbles and falls to the ground. The man is then seen bleeding from his ears while flat on the pavement. Another officer calls for an EMT as the rest of the team walks on past the injured man.

The Buffalo Police Department wrote on Facebook that Commissioner Byron Lockwood "immediately suspended two police officers tonight who were seen on video pushing an elderly man to the ground" and an internal investigation has been launched as well.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement on Twitter, writing that the victim is "in stable but serious condition" at a local hospital. Brown noted that the "physical altercation" occurred during an "illegal demonstration beyond the curfew," which was 8 p.m. as protests across the United States have broken out following the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

"I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood," wrote the mayor. "He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay."

Brown added that his "thoughts are with the victim tonight" and that the encounter was "disheartening."

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight's event is disheartening," he wrote. "I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo."

The video circulated social media, with many alarmed by the footage, taking issue with an initial statement from police that claimed "one person was injured when he tripped & fell," according to WKBW.

The Lovebirds actor Kumail Nanjiani spoke out about the "awful video" on Twitter, pointing out the discrepancy between what the footage shows and what police initially reported.

"Buffalo PD officially said that the man tripped & fell. If we didn’t have video there would have been no accountability," Nanjiani, 42, wrote. "Why? Because one 'bad apple' pushed him down but 20 'good apples' would have let him get away with it. It’s systemic."

