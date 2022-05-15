Retired Policeman Working Security at Buffalo Supermarket Among Victims Killed in Racist Attack

Aaron Salter, Jr., confronted the shooter Saturday after three people were murdered just outside the doors to Tops Friendly Markets in New York

Aaron Salter Jr. retired cop who was killed while working security during the Buffalo shooting. Family Handout

One of the 10 people slaughtered Saturday in a hate-fueled mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., was a retired police officer who died trying to stop the rampage.

Aaron Salter, Jr., 55, had retired four years ago from the Buffalo Police Department after 30 years on the job. To regular shoppers at Tops Friendly Markets, Salter was the supermarket's friendly security guard.

Salter is now being called a hero in the wake of Saturday's senseless violence, after authorities confirmed the former cop tried stopping alleged murderer Payton S. Gendron moments after the heavily-armed 18-year-old killed three people just outside the market's doors.

Salter was armed, and fired upon the shooter, who was wearing tactical gear and body armor.

"The security guard that was killed did shoot and hit the suspect but it did not penetrate the body armor," explained Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, speaking to NPR Sunday. "Former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter died a hero trying to stop the shooter and protect others in the community."

According to reports, his mother had worked at Tops for years before she retired in 1986.

The shooter seemingly planned the massacre over several months. A review of a manifesto he released online suggests the shooter is a white supremacist who drove several hours to Buffalo to kill people in a predominantly-Black neighborhood.

At a Saturday press conference, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, "It was, straight up, a racially motivated hate crime" committed by a person who was "pure evil."

When responding officers arrived at the scene, the shooter eventually put a gun to his own neck before officers convinced him to drop the weapon. At that point, the suspect was taken into custody.

Salter's son spoke to the Daily Beast. "Today is a shock," Aaron Salter, III, said. "I'm pretty sure he saved some lives today. He's a hero."

Salter joined the police force in Buffalo in the early 1980s, right after graduating high school.

According to The Buffalo News, Salter was shot at by a suspect in 1996. "My first reaction was to duck," he said; a burglary suspect pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at his face. "I don't enjoy looking down the barrel of a shotgun, and if it hadn't been for my partner shooting first, it would have been a golden opportunity to shoot us. My partner probably saved us."

Saturday's attack was live-streamed by alleged murderer Gendron. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, to which he's pleaded not guilty.

Authorities are also investigating potential terrorism charges against the suspect.

All but two of the 13 people shot Saturday were Black. Three other individuals survived the shooting with non-fatal injuries.

After retiring, Salter turned his focus towards fulfilling his dream of building sustainable vehicles that run on green energy, according to his LinkedIn profile. He'd started his own company: AWS Hydrogen Technologies.

"I'm always working on my vehicles and or my project of running engines on water for the last four years or so," reads his LinkedIn profile. "I would like to realize my dream of getting cars to run off of water using my newly discovered energy source some day."

Salter's cousin, Adam Bennifield, called his death "a straight travesty," adding in a social media post: "I am devastated."

Another cousin, Johnny Juliano, called Salter "a true hero who risked his life trying to defend those helpless during a racist attack." Salter, Juliano wrote online, "was loved by all," and "will be missed and remembered for your heroic gesture."