Martin Gugino, 75, fell and hit his head during the June 4, 2020 racial injustice protest in downtown Buffalo

Buffalo Cops Who Pushed Elderly Man to Ground During 2020 Protest Are Cleared, Will Be Reinstated

Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick wrote in a 41-page ruling that officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski did not violate the department's use of force policies during the incident involving 75-year-old Martin Gugino.

Gugino tumbled backwards and hit his head during the June 4, 2020, racial injustice protest in Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. A local news video of the incident went viral and fueled widespread criticism of the police department.

"The sound of Martin Gugino's skull fracturing could be heard almost instantly and was captured on video by nearby reporters," states Gugino's federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the city and the officers, which was obtained by PEOPLE. "More than a dozen Buffalo officers walked by [Gugino], as he lay bleeding on the sidewalk in front of City Hall."

Gugino spent nearly four weeks in the hospital.

In his findings released on Friday, Selchick wrote that there was no "persuasive evidence" that the officers "sought to push Gugino to the ground," Selchick wrote. "Gugino, after the force was applied to him, appears to have not been able to keep his balance for reasons that might well have had as much to do with the fact that he was holding objects in each hand or his advanced age."

Selchick said officers used "absolutely legitimate use of physical force" because Gugino ignored their orders.

Martin Gugino Martin Gugino (right) | Credit: Bill Jacobson

"While Gugino might well have believed that he was engaged in some type of civil disobedience or, perhaps, acting out a role in some type of political theater, Gugino was definitely not an innocent bystander," Selchick wrote.

The officers were suspended after the incident and charged with second-degree assault.

An Erie County grand jury dismissed the charges on Feb. 12, 2021.

"This is the right decision and an across-the-board victory for Buffalo Police officers," Thomas H. Burton, an attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, said, The Buffalo News reported. "This has been a long, arduous 22 months for two officers who were castigated by everyone from their governor to their county executive and district attorney. I spoke to them both and they are anxious to return to work."

Melissa D. Wischerath, attorney for Martin Gugino, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE she was not surprised by the ruling. "We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him. His decision has absolutely no bearing on the pending lawsuit."

"This private mediation should not be confused with an independent, transparent and public court proceeding," she added. "The arbitration was held in a closed boardroom. The arbitrator has an extensive history of ruling on behalf of on-duty police officers even where, like here, there is video evidence of wrongdoing."

Gugino declined to participate in the arbitration hearing, Selchick wrote.