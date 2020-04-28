'Bubbly' N.Y. Woman Killed When Driver of Stolen Car Allegedly Ran Red Light, Crashed into Her Vehicle

Image zoom GoFundMe

Police in New York City are searching for the person responsible for killing a single mother of two after allegedly running a red light and hitting her vehicle.

On Saturday night, police responded to a report of a crash at an intersection on New York City’s Staten Island, SILive.com reports. Upon arrival they found 32-year-old Christine Dahlstrom lying outside a 2012 Ford SUV, which had been driven by a 35-year-old male who was later hospitalized.

Also at the scene was a reportedly stolen 2018 Lexus SUV, which, after running into the Ford SUV, struck a parked, unoccupied 2018 BMW which then hit an unoccupied 2019 Ford SUV, the New York Daily News reports.

Minutes after the crash, an unidentified man was allegedly caught on CCTV footage running through backyards.

“The unidentified male fled the scene on foot in unknown direction. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a release provided to PEOPLE.

Dhalstrom was described by those who knew her as “bubbly, happy go lucky, and looking to be friendly with everyone,” SILive.com reports.

“Christine was a single mom to her two beautiful girls, Chloe who just turned eleven and Capri who is only six years old,” A GoFundMe page, started to help raise money for her daughters, states. “Christine was a wonderful mother who did so much for her beautiful girls. She was raising them to be sweet, kind and respectful.”

Before her death, Dhalstrom worked at Specs for Less as a saleswoman.

“It is with great sadness that we pass along the news that one of our employees, Christine Dahlstrom, was killed in an automobile accident on Staten Island last night. Please keep her family in your prayers tonight,” the store said in a statement on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York City Police Department at 1-800-577-TIPS.