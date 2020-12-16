Bryan Richardson, 27, has been charged with three counts of murder

Tx. Man Accused of Killing His Wife, 2 Kids and Dog Was Found in Bed with Dead Bodies

A Texas man has been accused of fatally stabbing his wife and two children after he was found in bed with the three bodies.

Bryan Richardson, 27, has been charged with three counts of murder, the Coppperas Cove Police Department says in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX-TV, police received a request for a welfare check on the family after the slain woman's brother was unable to reach her. Police responded to the home in Copperas Cove on Saturday, and found a disturbing scene.

At the home, officers found "a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors." There was a small dog lying dead in a pool of blood in the kitchen, the complaint alleges.

Officers then saw a large pool of blood outside a bedroom. After forcing open the locked door, they allegedly found Richardson lying in a bed, covered in blood. Next to him, authorities found the body of his wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. The bodies of their two young children were also found in the room.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An officer asked Richardson what happened, and he responded that he did not know, the complaint alleges. He had three lacerations on his left arm that authorities allege were self-inflicted.

Officers searched the home and found a bloody knife on a table next to an empty six-pack of beer. They also found an empty bottle of Trazodone, a prescription antidepressant.

During booking, officers asked if he had been worried about "losing a job, his spouse or custody of his children," the complaint alleges. “I already lost all of those,” Richardson allegedly responded.