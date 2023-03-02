Bryan Kohberger Warrant: FBI Found 2 Knives, Gun, Face Masks, 'Green Leafy Substance' in Parents' Home

A new search warrant has been unsealed showing additional items that were taken from Bryan Kohberger's parents' home after he was arrested last December on accusations he murdered four University of Idaho students.

The items seized from the home located in Albrightsville, Pa., include a Smith and Wesson pocket knife, another knife of unidentified make, a Glock handgun with three empty magazines, black face masks, black gloves, one black hat, "green leafy substance in plastic bag," "book with underlining on page 118" and Kohberger's AT&T bill.

The warrant also states that documents, vehicle paperwork, books, a prescription and electronic items — including a cell phone, laptop and power cable — were also collected from the home.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of stabbing to death University of Idaho students Madison "Maddie" Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus house around 4 a.m. in Moscow, Idaho, last Nov. 13.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow where the four students were stabbed to death.

Nearly seven weeks after the quadruple murder shook Moscow, Kohberger was visiting his family for the holidays in Pennsylvania when he was arrested on Dec. 30 at about 1:30 a.m.

A separate search warrant unsealed earlier this week showed that at the time of his arrest, authorities took clothes, shoes, a flashlight, four medical-style gloves and a cheek swab from Kohberger and his parents' residence.

According to the probable cause affidavit, which has been reviewed by PEOPLE, Kohberger was allegedly linked to the crime scene by DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left near one of the victims, cell phone pings and surveillance footage.

A search was also conducted at Kohberger's apartment in Pullman after his arrest. According to that search warrant, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the items seized at that time include one disposable black glove, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a dust container vacuum, possible hair strands, one "Fire TV" stick, one possible animal hair strand, one computer tower, an item with a dark red spot, two pieces of an uncased pillow with a "reddish/brown" stain and mattress covers.

University of Idaho officials recently announced that the house where the murders occurred will be demolished. Scholarships are also being created in memory of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin, Green said.

Kohberger is due back in court on June 26 for a five-day preliminary hearing. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.

Limited information is being shared about the case due to a sweeping gag order that hinders officials involved with the case and family attorneys for the victims from talking to the public or media.