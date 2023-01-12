University of Idaho Suspect Returns to Court, Waives His Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing

The suspect in the University of Idaho murder case appeared in an Idaho courtroom today where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, according to recorded videos from the hearing.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, will be back in court for his preliminary hearing in six months, on June 26, 2023. Until then, limited information will be available to the public about the case that has shocked the nation. Kohberger is being held with no bail.

Kohberger was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

On Jan. 3, Kohberger waived his extradition, and he was transported to Idaho on Jan. 4.

According to the probable cause affidavit that was reviewed by PEOPLE, Kohberger was linked to the crime scene with DNA evidence, cell phone pings and surveillance video.

According to the affidavit, a sheath of the knife used in the stabbings was left at the scene in the bed where two of the victims were found. On the button snap of the sheath, detectives found DNA linking Kohberger, the affidavit alleges.

One of the surviving roommates also said she saw the killer, described in the affidavit as "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her as he left the crime scene, the document alleges.

While investigating previous cellphone records, authorities learned that Kohberger's cellphone pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022, the affidavit alleges.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow, Idaho where the four students were killed.

A white Hyundai Elantra — which is the same vehicle authorities were searching for in connection with the case — was taken from the Kohberger family home on the day of the suspect's arrest.