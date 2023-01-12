University of Idaho Suspect Returns to Court, Waives His Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing

Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday where the date for his preliminary hearing was set

By
Published on January 12, 2023 11:34 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 3, 2023. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

The suspect in the University of Idaho murder case appeared in an Idaho courtroom today where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, according to recorded videos from the hearing.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, will be back in court for his preliminary hearing in six months, on June 26, 2023. Until then, limited information will be available to the public about the case that has shocked the nation. Kohberger is being held with no bail.

Kohberger was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

On Jan. 3, Kohberger waived his extradition, and he was transported to Idaho on Jan. 4.

According to the probable cause affidavit that was reviewed by PEOPLE, Kohberger was linked to the crime scene with DNA evidence, cell phone pings and surveillance video.

According to the affidavit, a sheath of the knife used in the stabbings was left at the scene in the bed where two of the victims were found. On the button snap of the sheath, detectives found DNA linking Kohberger, the affidavit alleges.

One of the surviving roommates also said she saw the killer, described in the affidavit as "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her as he left the crime scene, the document alleges.

While investigating previous cellphone records, authorities learned that Kohberger's cellphone pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022, the affidavit alleges.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow, Idaho where the four students were killed.

A white Hyundai Elantra — which is the same vehicle authorities were searching for in connection with the case — was taken from the Kohberger family home on the day of the suspect's arrest.

Related Articles
Odelia Jose rollout
'Why My Family?': After Her 2 Kids Were Killed, Native American Mom Shares Grief, and Joy, of Raising Grandkids
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students
Kelsey Turner, left, with her attorney Brian Smith, appears for her court hearing where she pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of a California psychiatrist, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Former Playboy Model Gets Prison Time in Slaying of Psychiatrist Found Dead in Her Las Vegas Car Trunk
Ana Walshe
Husband of Missing Mom Ana Walshe Allegedly Searched 'How to Dispose of a 115-Pound Woman's Body': Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Lawyer for Idaho Victim's Family Says Slain Students Didn't Know Suspect: 'No Idea They Were in Danger'
Kevin Hedrick
Ohio Teacher Allegedly Tried to Arrange Sex with 14-Year-Old Girl — But Was Talking to Undercover Agent
Rashawn Jones, killed in home invasion
'Loving Father' Who Dreamed of Owning Barbershop Is Killed in Home Invasion, 2 of 3 Suspects at Large
Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley
Ill. Paramedics Were Called to Save Man's Life. Now They're Charged with Murder
Sadie Davila
'Fearless' 7-Year-Old La. Girl Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bull While Playing Outside
ken lee
Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School Police Chief: I 'Contained' Shooter in Classroom to Protect Kids Outside
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
Hacksaw, Hatchet and Bloody Rug Found at Trash Site During Search for Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Netflix Examines Tragic Story Surrounding 'Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' Kai Lawrence After Internet Fame
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
1-year-old Averi Jones. Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation . https://wreg.com/news/mid-south/1-year-old-9-year-old-killed-in-coahoma-county-shooting/amp/. Credit: WREG
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'