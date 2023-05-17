Bryan Kohberger Indicted in Idaho Student Murders Case, Will Enter a Plea on Monday

The suspect in the University of Idaho murder case has been indicted by a grand jury in the murders of four college students.

Bryan Kohberger will appear in court Monday morning where he is expected to enter a plea, according to NBC News, Fox News and The Spokesman-Review.

The indictment will allow prosecutors to bypass the previously scheduled June 26 preliminary hearing, thus eliminating the potential cross-examination of the two surviving roommates of the victims.

Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 of last year and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pa., and was quickly extradited to Moscow, Idaho, to face the charges against him.

On Nov. 13, 2022, Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin — who were all close friends and students at the University of Idaho — were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of the an off-campus residence. Authorities believe the murders took place between 4 and 4:25 a.m., the probable cause affidavit states.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and Chapin was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernolde.

Two additional roommates in the home were unharmed. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates who lived on the second floor where Kernodle and Chapin were killed saw the suspected killer as he left the crime scene.

Authorities arrested Kohberger after connecting him to the crime scene using DNA evidence that was found on a knife sheath left next to one of the deceased victims, surveillance footage and Kohberger's cell phone pings, the affidavit states.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow, Idaho where the four students were killed.

No motive has been released, and so far, no connections have been found between the suspect and the four students he's accused of murdering.