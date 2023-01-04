Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger

Nearly seven weeks after the slayings of four University of Idaho students, suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. He appeared in a Pennslyvania courtroom on Jan. 3 and waived his extradition to Idaho, meaning he has voluntarily agreed to return to the state to face the charges against him.

Goncalves, 21, Mogen, 21, Kernodle, 20, and Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13. Ethan was not a resident in the home, but was staying overnight with girlfriend Kernodle. Two more roommates at the 1122 King Road residence, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were home and asleep on the first floor during the murders and were unharmed. (Police have said Mortensen and Funke were excluded as suspects from the beginning of the investigation.)

Some of those who knew Kohberger were taken aback at the allegations, while others expressed less surprise.

Kohberger's family broke their silence on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, telling PEOPLE in a statement, "First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," the statement continued. "We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

Meanwhile, the families of the victims expressed relief after Kohberger's arrest, which occurred on the same day as a planned memorial for best friends Mogen and Goncalves.

"It was amazing they caught him the night before their memorial — such a blessing and relief for all of us," Jessie Frost, a family friend of Mogen's, told PEOPLE. "It brought a little peace that day."

"It was one reason we waited to have a memorial," Frost added, noting that Kaylee's parents had hoped a suspect would be apprehended before the memorial took place.

It is not publicly known at this time if Kohberger knew the victims. Once Kohberger is in Idaho, more details about the case will legally be able to be released.

Here's everything we know about Bryan Kohberger so far.

Kohberger claimed he was "shocked" at the allegations against him

Monroe County, Pa., public defender Jason LaBar told CNN that Kohberger was "shocked a little bit" by the accusations.

LaBar, who represented Kohberger for the extradition procedures but won't be his attorney for the criminal case, also told The Washington Post that Kohberger would waive his right to an extradition hearing in an attempt to get closer to his exoneration.

"He's willing to waive because he's looking forward to being exonerated," LaBar explained. "Those were his words. Whether that means he's innocent or not, it's implicit in saying he wants to be exonerated that he's innocent. He didn't use the word 'innocent.' "

Kohberger may have been bullied — but some allege he was a bully himself

At least one individual who knew Kohberger when they were young recalled Kohberger as being quiet but friendly, and that he was bullied by peers over his weight.

"He was bullied a lot, it started because of his weight and it was mainly by females. He was pretty big," Sarah Healy, who attended elementary, middle and high school with Kohberger in Pleasant Valley, Pa., told PEOPLE. "He was very quiet, very to himself. He was very into his books, he was really sweet and really quiet."

Others who knew Kohberger didn't recall him being bullied at all.

Casey Arntz, who was two years ahead of Kohberger in high school in Pleasant Valley, said she didn't remember Kohberger ever being bullied and alleged that while Kohberger was always nice to her, he actually bullied her brother at times.

"I know that he had anger issues and he would have outbursts and stuff. I never saw them face to face. My brother said that when Bryan would get angry with him, he would kind of gaslight him and get physically aggressive," Casey, 28, told PEOPLE. "Bryan never got physically aggressive with my brother, but he was kind of the person who would smash things or punch a wall or something like that."

Casey added, "I never saw [Kohberger being bullied]. He was two years behind me. But then apparently when he lost the weight, some people are saying that he accepted apologies from the people that bullied him. And then other people are saying he bullied them right back."

Casey's brother Thomas Arntz, 26, told The New York Times that his and Kohberger's friendship ended after what began as playful "ribbing and jabbing" escalated to "meanspirited" bullying, including Kohberger allegedly putting Thomas in a headlock.

"Over time it just got so, so bad that I just shut down when I was around him," Thomas said. "I eventually just had to cut ties with him."

An anonymous college classmate of Kohberger's recalled him frequently taking contrarian viewpoints in classes and getting into heated arguments with other doctorate students, according to The New York Times. The classmate said Kohberger seemed to have more disagreements with women, including one incident that led to a female doctoral student storming out of the classroom after accusing Kohberger of "mansplaining."

He allegedly used heroin as a teen

Several of Kohberger's classmates from his teens recalled him using heroin, with some alleging that Kohberger offered the drug to others before he went to rehab in 2013. Lee Mack, who graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2012, told PEOPLE she befriended Kohberger after meeting him at a party.

"Bryan never gave off red flags that I knew of. He was always weird, but what teenage kid who's trying to find himself isn't weird, you know?" she said, noting that Kohberger briefly joined her friend group, but they grew apart after Kohberger allegedly offered another friend heroin.

"He offered my best friend heroin, and we just realized he was a little bit more far gone than we had expected to deal with, and so we had to end our friendship," Mack said. She added that Kohberger later reached out to her two years after graduation. "He said, 'Hey ... I'm getting clean. I want to do something really good for my life and for people.' "

Kohberger has a psychology degree

Kohberger earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at a local community college near his eastern Pennsylvania hometown, The New York Times reported.

Jack Baylis, who befriended Kohberger in eighth grade, told PEOPLE that Kohberger was very interested in psychology as a teen.

"He is super curious. Probably the most curious [person] who you'll ever meet. Guaranteed," Baylis said. "He was really into psychology, how people thought and whatnot. He's always been really into that kind of stuff."

"If you're like, 'Oh, why do people do like this? Why do men ... blah blah blah?' 'Or why do women ... blah blah blah?' … He'd get all into those kinds of things, and wondering differences between just how different people think and all that," Baylis added.

Reconciling the idea that his childhood friend is accused of killing four young adults hasn't been easy, Baylis, who last saw Kohberger in 2021 when they shot airsoft guns together, explained.

"He's always been nice to me, always friendly to me. Never seemed like a bad guy," Baylis said. "I hope he's innocent. I hope it was anyone else. Because you don't want your friend to have been a murderer. It's not fun."

He received a master's degree in criminal justice from DeSales University

DeSales University confirmed in a statement that Kohberger was an alum. "Kohberger received a bachelor's degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022," a message on the university website read. Kohberger received a master's degree in criminal justice.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy. We also recognize the impact this news can have on our community's well-being. DeSales has expanded counseling services for students, faculty, and staff," the statement continued.

"As a Catholic, Salesian community, we extend deep sympathy and prayers to the friends and family of the victims."

While studying at DeSales, Kohberger posted a since-deleted call on Reddit for ex-convicts to participate in what he said was a study sanctioned by the University on how "emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

One of his classmates at DeSales, Brittany Slaven, told The New York Times that Kohberger seemed rather interested in serial killers and developing theories on what happened at crime scenes based on photos presented in class, but that his behavior didn't raise any red flags for her at the time. "At the time it seemed as if he was just a curious student, so if his questions felt odd we didn't think much of it because it fit our curriculum," she explained.

Casey Arntz recalled Kohberger being interested in criminal justice when he was still in high school, but she believed his addiction delayed his plans to go to college to study the subject.

"He definitely was interested in criminal justice back then," she said. "And I'm seeing from other people now that from former friends and acquaintances and even teachers that said he was always interested in it and he loved crime movies and TV shows and stuff like that."

A local bar issued a warning to Kohberger months before the murders

Several months ago, Kohberger was warned about his interactions with women working and frequenting a bar in Bethlehem, Pa., Jordan Serulneck, the owner of Seven Sirens Brewing Company, told NBC News.

Serulneck explained that the bar staff scan IDs of all patrons and that they can add notes that pop up in their internal system. "Staff put in there, 'Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He'll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable,' " Serulneck recalled.

The brewery owner added that Kohberger would often sit alone at the bar "observing and watching" other patrons and that he asked female staff and customers questions about where they lived and who they were at the bar with. Serulneck said that if women weren't interested in conversing that Kohberger "would get upset with them a little bit" and that Kohberger called a female staffer a "b—" when she wouldn't answer his questions.

Serulneck said of his final interaction with Kohberger, "I went up to him and I said, 'Hey Bryan, welcome back. We appreciate you coming back. … I just wanted to talk to you real quick and make sure that you're going to be respectful this time and we're not going to have any issues.'" Serulneck said that Kohberger seemed shocked at his remarks and told the owner, "'I don't know what you're talking about. You totally have me confused.' " Serulneck says that Kohberger never returned to the bar after the conversation.

Kohberger was getting a Ph.D in criminology at Washington State University

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D student in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, about eight miles from the Moscow, Idaho, residence where the four University of Idaho students were slain. The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology removed its graduate student directory from its website. They replaced it with a statement expressing condolences to the victims and their survivors.

"We removed the webpage containing the listing and contact information for graduate students in the CJC department. This decision was done to protect the privacy of our graduate students," the statement reads in part. "We stand in sympathy with the families of the victims of this horrible crime and remain dedicated to the pursuit of justice."

BK Norton, a classmate of Kohberger at Washington State University who took the same courses as him last semester, described Kohberger to PEOPLE as "intelligent but quiet."

Norton said Kohberger was "more of a loner in the program," and claimed that Kohberger made disparaging remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

"I didn't socialize with him because he had made anti-LGBTQ comments and I am a queer Individual," Norton told PEOPLE. If indeed Kohberger committed the crimes, Norton said, "As a criminology student, I'm sure he knew what charges he'd receive."

Norton said that Kohberger generally kept to himself, but noted, "I know that there were students meeting with him after the murders. He was quiet and stared a lot, but after the murders he seemed more willing to talk and hold a conversation."

He was a teaching assistant at Washington State University

Joey Famularo had Kohberger as a teaching assistant in one of her classes at Washington State and previously spoke about her experiences with him on TikTok. She recalled that Kohberger was a tough grader early in the semester, but that his behavior changed after Nov. 12, 2022, when the murders occurred.

She noted that there were no real red flags about him and that her class of 150 students "didn't see him very often," but explained, "after November 12th, his behavior changed significantly." Famularo noted that in October, Kohberger had failed all of his students on a test and left several comments on their work.

"Then starting November and December, he started just handing out 100s and leaving very minimal comments," she said. "So that was, I think, probably the biggest behavior change."

The Moscow Police Department is still asking anyone with information about the killings or Bryan Kohberger to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.