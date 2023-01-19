Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Visited Restaurant Where 2 Victims Worked 'At Least Twice' Before Killings

According to a former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, Bryan Kohberger came in at least twice to grab vegan pizza

By Steve Helling
Published on January 19, 2023 04:44 PM
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

In the weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them allegedly ate at the restaurant where two of the victims worked.

According to a former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, Bryan Kohberger came in at least twice to grab vegan pizza. Two of the victims — Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle — were servers at the restaurant.

It's unclear if either woman ever waited on Kohberger, or if they even interacted, but PEOPLE confirms that a now-deleted account that appeared to belong to Kohberger once followed both Mogen and Kernodle on Instagram along with the third female murder victim, Kaylee Goncalves.

PEOPLE has also confirmed, via an investigator familiar with the case, that law enforcement is aware of the restaurant visits and that investigators have interviewed employees and owners of the Mad Greek. They have also collected surveillance video from the restaurant and surrounding businesses.

The former employee tells PEOPLE that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger's visits to the Mad Greek, and that he only stood out because he had a particular order: a strict vegan, Kohberger would check to make sure that his food had not come into contact with animal products.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 3, 2023. Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mogen, Kernodle, Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13. A masked intruder entered the home and killed the four students with a fixed-blade knife.

More than a month later, authorities arrested Kohberger a 28-year-old graduate student and teaching assistant at Washington State University. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30. He waived his extradition to Idaho, meaning he voluntarily agreed to return to the state to face the charges against him. He was transported back to Idaho on Jan. 4.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, one of the victims' surviving roommates said she saw the killer. The roommate described "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her as the person left the crime scene.

The affidavit also alleged that Kohberger was linked to the crime scene from DNA and cell phone pings.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a suspected motive in the killings. Kohberger has not yet entered a plea. His next hearing isn't until June 26. His attorney has not returned PEOPLE's messages for comment.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Lawyer for Idaho Victim's Family Says Slain Students Didn't Know Suspect: 'No Idea They Were in Danger'
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murders Case Timeline: Everything to Know About the Events
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
'We Lost Four Beautiful Souls': Loved Ones Remember Slain University of Idaho Students at Vigil on Campus
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Idaho Victims on Instagram
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Suspect Returns to Court, Waives His Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Inside the Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Legal Experts Weigh in on Idaho Murders
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Murder Suspect Waives Extradition, Will Be Transported to Idaho
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students
Kaylee Goncalves
'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times
Bryan Kohberger
Inside Idaho Murder Suspect's Alleged Chat Room Posts: I Can Do 'Whatever I Want with Little Remorse'