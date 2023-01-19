Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Visited Restaurant Where 2 Victims Worked 'At Least Twice' Before Killings

In the weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them allegedly ate at the restaurant where two of the victims worked.

According to a former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, Bryan Kohberger came in at least twice to grab vegan pizza. Two of the victims — Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle — were servers at the restaurant.

It's unclear if either woman ever waited on Kohberger, or if they even interacted, but PEOPLE confirms that a now-deleted account that appeared to belong to Kohberger once followed both Mogen and Kernodle on Instagram along with the third female murder victim, Kaylee Goncalves.

PEOPLE has also confirmed, via an investigator familiar with the case, that law enforcement is aware of the restaurant visits and that investigators have interviewed employees and owners of the Mad Greek. They have also collected surveillance video from the restaurant and surrounding businesses.

The former employee tells PEOPLE that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger's visits to the Mad Greek, and that he only stood out because he had a particular order: a strict vegan, Kohberger would check to make sure that his food had not come into contact with animal products.

Mogen, Kernodle, Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13. A masked intruder entered the home and killed the four students with a fixed-blade knife.

More than a month later, authorities arrested Kohberger a 28-year-old graduate student and teaching assistant at Washington State University. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30. He waived his extradition to Idaho, meaning he voluntarily agreed to return to the state to face the charges against him. He was transported back to Idaho on Jan. 4.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, one of the victims' surviving roommates said she saw the killer. The roommate described "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her as the person left the crime scene.

The affidavit also alleged that Kohberger was linked to the crime scene from DNA and cell phone pings.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a suspected motive in the killings. Kohberger has not yet entered a plea. His next hearing isn't until June 26. His attorney has not returned PEOPLE's messages for comment.