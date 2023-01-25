Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Interviewed For Job with Local Police Before Slayings

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, interviewed for a job at the Pullman, Wash., police department in the months leading up to the slayings.

In an April 12, 2022 email correspondence obtained by The New York Times, Kohberger sent a note to then-Police Chief Gary Jenkins with the subject line "Thank you" after his interview for a graduate research assistant position.

"Chief Jenkins, It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety. I look forward to hearing from you," Kohberger wrote.

Minutes later, Jenkins responded writing, "Great to meet and talk with you as well."

According to the job description, some of the duties for a graduate research assistant include organizing and analyzing data, producing research briefs, working collaboratively with the agency and providing assistance and supervision to undergraduate research assistants.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. Instagram

At the time of the emails, Kohberger was finishing his Master's degree program at Desales University in his home state of Pennsylvania. He subsequently moved to Pullman, Wash., where he entered a criminology and criminal justice PhD program at Washington State University in August 2022.

Sometime after the April 2022 interview, Jenkins left the Pullman Police Department and became the police chief at Washington State University. It is unclear if Kohberger was chosen for the position, and the Pullman Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kohberger is now accused of stabbing to death Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle lived together at the Moscow home where the murders took place with two additional roommates, and Chapin was staying the night with his girlfriend, Kernodle.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, nearly seven weeks after the murders happened. According to the probable cause affidavit, Kohberger was linked to the crime scene by DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left behind, video surveillance and cell phone pings.

One of the surviving roommates also saw a man leaving the crime scene who she described as wearing black clothes and a mask and as "5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to the affidavit.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was living in an on-campus apartment in Pullman, which is less than 10 miles from the home where the students where stabbed to death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A recently unsealed search warrant states items taken from Kohberger's Pullman residence shortly after his arrest, including one disposable black glove, receipts, a dust container vacuum, possible hair strands, one "Fire TV" stick, one possible animal hair strand, one computer tower, an item with a dark red spot, two pieces of an uncased pillow with a "reddish/brown" stain and mattress covers.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Idaho Murder Suspect's Alleged Chatroom Posts: I Can Do 'Whatever I Want with Little Remorse'

The DNA test results from these items has not been released and due to a sweeping gag order, limited information is available to the public regarding the case.

Kohberger is due back in court on June 26 after waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.