At Time of Arrest, Bryan Kohberger Was Wearing Latex Gloves and Putting Trash in Ziploc Bags: Prosecutor

Bryan Kohberger is due back in court June 26 for a five-day preliminary hearing

By
Published on March 8, 2023 11:17 AM
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger. Photo: Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP

More than two months after Bryan Kohberger was arrested and charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students, new claims are being shared about the night of his arrest.

On Dec. 30 — nearly seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison "Maddie" Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho — authorities announced that Kohberger, 28, was arrested in connection with the students' killings. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University, which is located in Pullman, Wash., and is about a 15 minute drive from the residence in Moscow where the murders occurred. However, Kohberger was arrested at his parents home in Albrightsville, Pa. — more than 2,500 miles away from the crime scene — where he was visiting for the holidays.

While speaking with BRC13, Michael Mancuso, First Assistant District Attorney in Monroe County, said that when authorities entered Kohberger's parents' home around 1:30 a.m. to arrest him, they found him in the kitchen wearing latex gloves and placing trash in Ziploc bags.

"Mr. Kohberger was found awake in the kitchen area dressed in shorts and a shirt a [sic] wearing latex medical type gloves and apparently was taking his personal trash and putting it into a separate Ziploc baggies," Mancuso told BRC13.

Once authorities saw the suspect doing this, Mancuso says, it shed light on a possible reason as to why Kohberger's DNA was not found in the family's trash in the days prior.

"A trash pull that was done days before recovered DNA profiles but not from him, only from his family members," Mancuso told the outlet.

After Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania, he was extradited back to Idaho to face the charges against him.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

A search warrant that was unsealed last week showed that authorities took two knives, a Glock handgun with three empty magazines, black face masks, black gloves, one black hat, "green leafy substance in plastic bag," a "book with underlining on page 118" and Kohberger's AT&T bill, among other items, from the Kohberger family residence after his arrest.

A separate search warrant recently unsealed showed that authorities also seized clothes, shoes, a flashlight, four medical-style gloves and a cheek swab from Kohberger.

Kohberger — who is a former Ph.D criminology and criminal justice student — is due back in court on June 26 for a five-day preliminary hearing. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.

