Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin

By
Published on May 22, 2023 12:34 PM
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Bryan Kohberger. Photo: Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

During a Monday morning arraignment in Moscow, Idaho, a judge entered not guilty pleas for the man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students last November.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The not guilty pleas were entered in court on Monday after Kohberger was "standing silent," according to NewsNation's Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin and Idaho Statesman reporter Angela Palermo, who were in the courtroom.

When a defendant stands silent in court, they are exercising their right to remain silent. According to Palermo, the families of Mogen and Goncalves were also in the courtroom.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last week, Kohberger was indicted in the case, which allowed prosecutors to bypass the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for June 26. According to Entin and NBC News, a trial date has been set for October 2. Prosecutors now have 60 days to announce if they plan to pursue the death penalty.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

On Nov. 13, 2022, Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin — who were all close friends and students at the University of Idaho — were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Authorities believe the murders took place between 4 and 4:25 a.m., the probable cause affidavit states.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and Chapin was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernolde.

Authorities arrested Kohberger after connecting him to the crime scene using DNA evidence that was found on a knife sheath left behind, surveillance footage and Kohberger's cell phone pings, the affidavit states.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., which is about eight miles from the house where the students were slain in Moscow.

In a February 24 memo, the University of Idaho announced they have plans to demolish the house where the students were stabbed to death after the owner of the house — located at 1122 King Road in Moscow — donated it to the school.

November 15, 2022, Moscow, Idaho, USA:Moscow police, with help from outside state and federal agencies, continue their investigation into a suspected homicide just off the University of Idaho campus that left four students dead. On Tuesday, police said they don’t have any suspects in custody. (Credit Image: © Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via ZUMA Press Wire)
Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via ZUMA Press

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," the memo reads.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Indicted in Idaho Student Murders Case, Will Enter a Plea on Monday
Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murder Victim's Family Ready to Face Suspect in Court to 'Make Sure He Doesn't Get Away with It'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Newly Unsealed Search Warrant Details Items Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Had with Him at Time of Arrest
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murder Victims Doesn't Want to Testify at Bryan Kohberger's Hearing
Bryan Kohberger
Years Before Firing from University Job, Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was Problematic 'Fish Cutter' Employee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Murder Suspect Waives Extradition, Will Be Transported to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Bryan Kohberger Warrant: FBI Found 2 Knives, Gun, Face Masks, 'Green Leafy Substance' in Parents' Home
Bryan Kohberger
At Time of Arrest, Bryan Kohberger Was Wearing Latex Gloves and Putting Trash in Ziploc Bags: Prosecutor
Police tape surrounds a home that is the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho; Bryan Christopher Kohberger
Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times: Affidavit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Suspect Arrested in Killings of Four University of Idaho Students
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Roommates of Slain Idaho Students 'Feel a Lot of Survivor's Guilt' About Murders: Source
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Idaho Victims on Instagram
New video shows Bryan Kohberger during traffic stop in Indiana
Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In