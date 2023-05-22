Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports

During a Monday morning arraignment in Moscow, Idaho, a judge entered not guilty pleas for the man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students last November.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The not guilty pleas were entered in court on Monday after Kohberger was "standing silent," according to NewsNation's Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin and Idaho Statesman reporter Angela Palermo, who were in the courtroom.

When a defendant stands silent in court, they are exercising their right to remain silent. According to Palermo, the families of Mogen and Goncalves were also in the courtroom.

Last week, Kohberger was indicted in the case, which allowed prosecutors to bypass the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for June 26. According to Entin and NBC News, a trial date has been set for October 2. Prosecutors now have 60 days to announce if they plan to pursue the death penalty.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

On Nov. 13, 2022, Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin — who were all close friends and students at the University of Idaho — were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Authorities believe the murders took place between 4 and 4:25 a.m., the probable cause affidavit states.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and Chapin was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernolde.

Authorities arrested Kohberger after connecting him to the crime scene using DNA evidence that was found on a knife sheath left behind, surveillance footage and Kohberger's cell phone pings, the affidavit states.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., which is about eight miles from the house where the students were slain in Moscow.

In a February 24 memo, the University of Idaho announced they have plans to demolish the house where the students were stabbed to death after the owner of the house — located at 1122 King Road in Moscow — donated it to the school.

Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via ZUMA Press

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," the memo reads.