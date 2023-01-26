Brothers Arrested in 1997 Cold Case Murder of Headless Man Who Remains Unidentified

On Nov. 19, 1997, a farmer found the victim, naked and beheaded, in a Michigan cornfield. The victim's hands were also sawed off, authorities say

By
Published on January 26, 2023 03:03 PM
Headless Body Sketch man named Roberto
Unidentified Man Roberto. Photo: Namus

Twenty-five years after authorities discovered a headless and handless man in a Michigan cornfield, arrests have been made in connection to the grisly murder.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, brothers Richardo Sepulveda and Michael Sepulveda were taken into custody Tuesday for the alleged brutal slaying of an unidentified male in 1997.

Richardo, 51, and Michael, 49, were both living in Ohio at the time of their arrests. The pair face a slew of charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence, according to a press release.

It was unclear if the brothers entered a plea to the charges or retained attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

On Nov. 19, 1997, a farmer found the victim, naked and beheaded, on his Blissfield Township, Mich., farm. The victim's hands were also sawed off, according to the release.

While authorities refer to him as John Doe, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the remains may belong to a married Texas father named Roberto, a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 40, who disappeared on a trip to Chicago.

According to NamUs, Roberto had a house between McAllen and Weslaco, Tex., where he raised chickens.

While the investigation continues, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors collaborated to secure the arrests.

"I am grateful for their persistence in pursuing this case," Nessel said in a statement, per the release. "All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it."

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

