The brothers were among seven juveniles who allegedly assaulted James Lambert on June 24

Brothers, 10 and 14, Turn Themselves in as Police Search for Group Who Beat Elderly Man to Death

Two young brothers have turned themselves in to authorities, in connection with the beating death of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia.

The boys, ages 10 and 14, were among seven juveniles captured on video who allegedly assaulted James Lambert with a traffic cone on June 24 in the northern area of the city, ABC News and NBC Philadelphia report.

"The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head," the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement. Lambert, 72, was hospitalized and died of his injuries the following day, they added.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. No charges were filed as of Monday night, according to NBC.

Last week, police released surveillance video of the assault, which happened around 2:30 a.m. The suspects are described as shows four Black males and three Black females "who appear to be in their early to mid-teens," authorities added in their blotter statement.

In the video, the suspects chased Lambert and repeatedly hit the man in the head with the traffic cone. One suspect filmed the assault on a cellphone. Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Capt. Jason Smith told the outlet that at least two of the group members participated in the beating.

Now, authorities are asking the parents of the others involved to reach out.

"The message I would like to put out there is to the parents of these juveniles, if they are aware that their son or daughter is involved in this incident, I think that the best course of action would be for them to contact an attorney and then contact the homicide unit," Smith said, per WPVI.

A summer curfew of 10 p.m. for teens between the ages of 14 and 17 recently went into effect through Sept. 29, according to NBC. Previously, the curfew was midnight. Those under 13 are required to be home by 9:30 p.m.

Last Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Lambert's beating death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.