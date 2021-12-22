'It Just Eats Me Alive': Brother of 3 La. Siblings Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Speaks Out

A Louisiana man is speaking out days after his three younger siblings were killed when their vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver.

"I'm hoping that they didn't experience any pain throughout this. I'm hoping that they went peacefully, but that fact of them being alone by themselves in different hospitals; it just eats me alive," Shea Simmons told KLFY of his siblings, Lindy Simmons, 20, Kamryn Simmons, 15, and brother Christopher, 16, and their final moments.

Lindy was at the wheel of a 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV with her sister, her brother and his girlfriend, and their mother, Dawn Simmons when they were struck by 54-year-old John Lundy, of Dallas, who was driving northbound on driving on I-49 in the wrong lane, according to Louisiana State Police.

Lundy and Lindy Simmons — the latter wearing her seatbelt — were pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn and Christopher Simmons later died from their injuries at hospitals; the two other passengers in the Simmons vehicle were hospitalized in critical condition.

Shea said the three were the youngest of nine children. They were returning from a high school basketball game when they were killed.

"The babies were 20, 17, and 15. They were the last three living at home. The last three in school," he said, KLFY reports.

Authorities are awaiting results for what they described as "standard toxicology tests" on both drivers.

In a statement, the Louisiana State Police said: "In one night the lives of several families have changed forever due to preventable circumstances. Over and over again, troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes."

"The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes always wearing your seat belt, never driving distracted or tired, and having a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver."

Shea is now left knowing his youngest siblings will never get to experience the lives they were meant to live.