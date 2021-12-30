Brother of Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat Killed in Shooting
Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot in Henrico County, Virginia, on Tuesday around 4:09 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene
The brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat was fatally shot in Virginia on Tuesday.
Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot in Henrico County around 4:09 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Henrico Police Department.
As of Wednesday evening, further details about the shooting were not available.
Montez is a 25-year-old defensive end for the Washington Football Team. He was not at Wednesday's practice in Ashburn, Virginia, head coach Ron Rivera told Richmond.com.
"It is rough, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families," Rivera told the news outlet. "We try to make sure that players understand that we're here for them. We do have a team psychologist and she's available, as well as myself [and the other coaches]. ... We're there for them."
Montez has not addressed his brother's death publicly.
This is the second tragedy to strike the team in the past week. According to Richmond.com, safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a car accident last week that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters.
Everett, 29, was hospitalized for his injuries, but he has since been released, the news outlet reported.
During a news conference on Wednesday, several players spoke about the recent hardships that members of the team have faced.
"I just try to support the guys who are going through the things that they're going through that are much bigger than football," wide receiver Terry McLaurin told reporters. "Make sure they're okay, making sure they're in my prayers. And genuinely checking in on them, not just saying, 'Hey I'm thinking about you.'"
McLaurin, 26, added that he's "just trying to lend a hand."