Brother of Slain Boy Thomas Valva Details Cop Dad's Horrific Alleged Abuse in Videos Posted by Mom

Image zoom Justyna Zubko-Valva with her son Andrew

The mother of Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old Long Island boy who died in January after his father allegedly forced him to sleep in his frigid garage, has shared two short videos of her youngest son detailing the alleged abuse.

On March 5, Justyna Zubko-Valva uploaded two videos on YouTube of her questioning her 6-year-old son Andrew while he plays on a tablet about the alleged abuse his two brothers endured at the hands of their own father.

Michael Valva and his fiancée Angela Pollina have been charged with second-degree murder after Thomas, who had autism, died of hypothermia in the family’s Center Moriches home on Jan. 17.

Image zoom Thomas Valva GoFundMe

Valva had told police his son had fallen in the driveway while waiting for the school bus, but investigators later discovered video and audio evidence that allegedly showed the boy and his brother sleeping in the garage shortly before his death, and Valva taunting his son for being cold the day he died.