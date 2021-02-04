On Tuesday, the family of Savannah Rae Theberge identified the 26-year-old as one of the victims

Victims Allegedly Shot by Brother of Rapper Uzzy Marcus Identified as Fiancee of 1 Week, Teen Girl

A California man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his fiancé and a 15-year-old girl before live-streaming their bodies on social media.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, faces two counts of murder and is currently being held at the Solano County Jail, according to police.

Weber is the older brother of local Sacramento rapper Marcus Weber, who goes by the stage name Uzzy Marcus, CBS News local affiliate CBS13 reports.

On Tuesday, the family of Savannah Rae Theberge identified the 26-year-old as one of the victims.

"Our dear sweet Savannah Rae's life has been taken from her too soon," a GoFundMe organizer writes.

Theberge had a 4-year-old son and was originally from Georgia. According to her mother, Enyaw Taylor-Theberge, she had been living and working in Utah but went to California to see Weber, her fiancé, CBS13 reports.

"She was a good girl and this was somebody that manipulated her and took advantage of her. She was not a drug-addict street person," Taylor-Theberge told the station in a phone interview.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers responded to a military housing complex around 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving reports from a neighbor that Weber was inside the apartment live-streaming himself on social media holding a gun

The video also showed a woman and a teenage girl lying on the floor, not moving, the neighbor allegedly told police.

Taylor-Theberge watched the video and was able to identify her daughter as one of the victims by her tattoos, CBS13 reports.

The identity of the 15-year-old victim has not been released.

At the time of his arrest, Weber was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for various felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Taylor-Theberge said she was surprised to hear, just one week earlier, that her daughter was engaged to Weber.

"I almost fell out when I saw who it was because she had been involved with him in the past and it was a bad experience," she recalled to CBS13. "This guy coerced her to go under the (inaudible) that they were going to be engaged and he wanted her to meet his family."

Now, as authorities continue to investigate the murders, Theberge's loved ones are working on bringing her home.

"[Theberge] had plans to come back home, eventually, but things didn't go as planned," the GoFundMe organizer writes. "Please help us bring her body home, so she can have the proper memorial service and be at peace knowing she is resting in Georgia, where she belongs."

However, Taylor-Theberge may never find peace, telling CBS13 she will always miss her daughter, who would have celebrated her 27th birthday this week.

"Just how much I love her and how much she means to me and I just wish I could hold her one more time," she said.

Weber was previously wanted by Sacramento police in 2014, for questioning and parole violation in connection with the murder of his then-girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Duarte, according to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento police said Weber's then-16-year-old brother Antoine Weber was suspected of killing Weber's girlfriend and they believed that Weber was at the scene during that time.

Antoine later pleaded no contest to the alleged crime, local ABC News affiliate ABC10 reports.