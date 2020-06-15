Brother of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan Says He's 'Broken' After Remains of Idaho Children Found

The children's remains were found last week on property belonging to their stepfather

The older brother of the deceased Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan is speaking out after the discovery of their remains -- and saying their deaths have "broken" him.

Colby Ryan, the oldest son of Lori Vallow Daybell, expressed his sorrow on Instagram over the weekend. The post, which has since been made private, was first discovered by the Post-Register.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't even know how to start this," Ryan wrote. "But to my beautiful, Amazing, sweet angels. The only peace I have is knowing you are in paradise. I'm broken over this. To not see (your) beautiful faces, hear your voices. Or know that I can't hug you or see you kills me."

"I will never let anyone forget you," he continued. "I have prayed that I could be with you again, and one day that will be true. I have more love for both of you than you could ever know. I miss you both. I love you both."

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department (2)

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan

Authorities found the remains of the two children on property belonging to doomsday writer Chad Daybell last week. Daybell has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He has not yet entered a plea.

J.J. was last seen on September 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park.

In January, authorities gave Lori Vallow five days to produce the children and prove that they were safe. After she failed to produce them, she was arrested.

Vallow has been charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bond.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Authorities have not commented whether the charges will be upgraded against Vallow or Daybell after the discovery of the children's remains. An attorney for Vallow and Daybell has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.