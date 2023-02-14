Victim Dies After 'Violent Rampage' by Brooklyn U-Haul Driver in Attack that Also Injured 8

One of the victims of the U-Haul driver who police allege went on a "violent rampage" Monday morning in Brooklyn, N.Y., has died, police said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man who has not been publicly named, succumbed to his injuries, an NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The victim was riding an e-bike when the U-Haul driver allegedly struck him on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue during a wild ride through the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, say police, the New York Post reports.

Police have not yet named the suspect, but his son identified him as Weng Sor, 62, of Las Vegas, the Associated Press reports. (The New York Times, citing law enforcement sources, report the suspect is Weng Sor. ABC and NBC, who also cite law enforcement sources, report the suspect is Weng Sor.)

His son, Stephen Sor, 30, said his father has a history of mental illness and acts out when he doesn't take his medications, according to the AP.

Weng Sor had been living in Las Vegas for several years, his son said, the AP and PIX 11 report.

His father surprised him by showing up at his Brooklyn home in the middle of the night about a week ago, the AP and PIX 11 report.

On Monday morning, starting at about 10:17 a.m., Sor allegedly drove up and onto a sidewalk before leading police on a high-speed chase throughout the streets of Brooklyn, police said.

During a 30-minute chase, the driver swerved all over the road and struck nine people including an NYPD officer at many different locations, police said.

Police were able to stop the driver near the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, where he was taken into custody, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference Monday.

Sewell described the episode as a "violent rampage," but said there were no indications terrorism was a possible motive.

"Very frequently he'll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this," Stephen Sor told the AP. "This isn't the first time he's been arrested. It's not the first time he's gone to jail."

After his arrest, Weng Sor said he wanted police to shoot him, WABC, citing police sources, reports. He allegedly said that while he was being videotaped and after he waived his Miranda rights, WABC reports.

He is believed to be homeless and may have been living in the U-Haul truck, WABC reports.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney or what charges he faces.

Weng Sor has a criminal record dating back to 2005 in Nevada, PIX 11 reports.

In 2005, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was ordered to undergo counseling and perform community service, PIX 11 reports.

He served 17 months in a Nevada prison after being convicted of stabbing his brother in Las Vegas in 2015.

In 2020, he was sentenced to nearly a year in county jail after stabbing someone with a knife, PIX 11 reports.

Of the people who were injured on Monday, two, including the victim who ultimately died, were initially listed in critical condition; two others were listed in serious condition; and the remaining four have minor injuries, Sewell said.

One of the people who was hurt is a police officer, she said.

New York City Council member Justin Brannan, whose district includes Bay Ridge, tweeted, "We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident."

Police continue to investigate.