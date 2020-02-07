Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping on Facebook Live: 'I Just Miss My Son'

Image zoom Jeremiah Dickey Family Handout

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot while rapping on Instagram Live in New York.

The eerie incident unfolded on Tuesday at around 6:43 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call about a male shot at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, a spokesman for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Once police arrived on the scene they found Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Due to the investigation being ongoing, police could not confirm to PEOPLE that Dickey was shot while on Facebook Live.

RELATED: Chicago Man Is Shot on Facebook Live While Campaigning For Political Candidate

According to CNN, however, the now-removed Facebook Live video shows Dickey rapping to a song for 35 seconds from inside of a car.

“This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones,” Facebook told CNN.

While rapping, Dickey takes a pause to look around before five gunshots can be heard, CNN reported.

RELATED: It Had to Be Done:’ Fla. Killer Posts Online After Murdering Ex and Her Boyfriend, Then Shoots Himself

Dickey’s phone then falls and the screen goes black, New York Daily News reported, as the song “30” by Brooklyn rapper Blizzy Banks continues to play in the background.

Alarmed, viewers of the video began commenting “What just happened?” New York Daily News reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Dickey’s mother Debra Dickey has since spoken out to CNN saying, “I just miss my son.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“I should have to be sitting here sobbing while they’re still out there running free,” she told the news outlet.

Dickey shared that her son was loving and had a good heart, CNN reported. She has no idea how and why this happened.

RELATED: Ex Allegedly Holds Woman Hostage and Kills Her — as She Desperately Streams Horror on Facebook Live

Witnesses have also come forward detailing the harrowing shooting.

“I thought it was firecracker or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious,” Yi Lin who works as a store clerk nearby told NBC New York.

“The guy literally got shot in front of my friend’s house. It’s horrible,” Walter Mendoza told NBC.