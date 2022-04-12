Police said the Brooklyn subway shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism

'This Person Is Dangerous': What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooter, Who Remains at Large

Hours after a shooting on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning left 16 people injured, the suspect remains on the loose.

According to New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, at 8:24 a.m., the suspect put on a gas mask before pulling out a smoke canister from his backpack and throwing it on the ground, causing the car of the Manhattan-bound N train to fill with smoke. Then, he opened fire.

Ten people were shot, while six others suffered injuries due to other factors like smoke inhalation and panic, officials said. Authorities have said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was wearing a green "construction-type" vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting, said Sewell at a Tuesday press conference.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNN at about 1 p.m. that police had not yet identified the suspect. NYPD sources tell PEOPLE that police were searching the tunnels of the subway system for the suspect.

At Tuesday's press conference, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "This person is still on the loose. This person is dangerous."

The suspect's motive is unknown. The shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at the moment, Sewell said, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Eyewitnesses have described the horror of the shooting. Yav Montano, who was in the train car, told CNN there were about 40 to 50 people on the car at the time of the shooting. When the shooting began, the train was paused before pulling into the station, which means the passengers were essentially trapped in the train for those harrowing moments.

"There was a lot of blood trailing on the floor.… All I saw was people trampling each other, trampling over each other, trying to get into the door which was locked and just a lot of panic, but thankfully, the train moved quickly to the next stop and everyone filed off the train in a rush," he told the network.